Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,203 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $258.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $269.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

