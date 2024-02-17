Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,143 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,571 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,814,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,686,000 after purchasing an additional 312,617 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.