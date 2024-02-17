Prudential PLC Purchases 1,110 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.48% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $708,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,234,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARKF opened at $28.20 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.