Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $244.70 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

