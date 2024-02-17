Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,973 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,858 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MRTX opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $64.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,241,109.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,241,109.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $94,254.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,028 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,992.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,438 shares of company stock valued at $433,243. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

