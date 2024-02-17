Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,664 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of EQT worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in EQT by 146.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

