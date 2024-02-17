Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 285 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $53,047.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,621.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.74, for a total value of $80,343.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,584 shares in the company, valued at $26,167,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $53,047.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,621.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,408 shares of company stock worth $70,368,799. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.59 and its 200-day moving average is $205.26. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.70.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

