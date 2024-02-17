Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $11.18 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cintas by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cintas by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $9,522,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,813,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.57.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $614.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $594.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.64. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $626.18.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

