DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 32,941 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth about $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DexCom by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in DexCom by 10.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in DexCom by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $338,004.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares in the company, valued at $9,211,053.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,098 shares of company stock worth $6,990,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $117.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.23. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.64.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

