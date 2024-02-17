Lcnb Corp Has $312,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,884. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.06. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

