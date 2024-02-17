Lcnb Corp Sells 700 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.30. 1,343,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,947. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $352.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

