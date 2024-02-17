Balentine LLC Acquires 2,462 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,305 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.