Balentine LLC Buys 315 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fiserv by 15.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,157,000 after buying an additional 274,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,967,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Fiserv by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 741,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,759,000 after buying an additional 113,929 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,896. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $148.65. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.54.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.