Balentine LLC Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Balentine LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,679,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,238,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,279. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.56 and its 200 day moving average is $208.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.61%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.