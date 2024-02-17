Balentine LLC Sells 516 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in POSCO by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POSCO Stock Down 0.4 %

PKX stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,035. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.65 and a 12 month high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average is $93.89.

POSCO Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

