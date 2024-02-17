Balentine LLC Buys 24,452 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,217. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

