E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 127 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

NYSE KEYS opened at $155.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.32 and a 200 day moving average of $141.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

