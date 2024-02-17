Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 29,876 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.85.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

