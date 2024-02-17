Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

ALNY stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.00. 1,886,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,540. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $225.22. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,561,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.90.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

