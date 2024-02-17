Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.310–0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.0 million-$48.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.4 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.04.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

CMBM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. 124,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,892. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $127.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,357,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at about $5,183,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 110,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.