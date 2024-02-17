Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHTGet Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.380–0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ashford Hospitality Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.690-0.750 EPS.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE AHT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,164. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. 32.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

