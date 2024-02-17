Avnet, Inc. (AVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.
Avnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Avnet has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avnet to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
Avnet Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,706. Avnet has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52.
Insider Transactions at Avnet
In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $37,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 545.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 489,490 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter valued at about $23,148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,809,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 26.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,601,000 after purchasing an additional 340,679 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
