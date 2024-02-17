Avnet, Inc. (AVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Avnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Avnet has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avnet to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Avnet Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,706. Avnet has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $37,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 545.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 489,490 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter valued at about $23,148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,809,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 26.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,601,000 after purchasing an additional 340,679 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

