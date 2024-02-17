NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $73.50

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 73.50 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 73.60 ($0.93), with a volume of 2173278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($0.97).

NextEnergy Solar Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 7.99. The company has a market cap of £435.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,052.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEnergy Solar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. NextEnergy Solar’s payout ratio is 11,428.57%.

About NextEnergy Solar

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

