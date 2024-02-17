Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.50

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.22), with a volume of 314805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.21).

Science in Sport Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.16. The firm has a market cap of £31.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37.

Insider Transactions at Science in Sport

In other news, insider Henry Turcan purchased 6,017,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £661,964.71 ($836,025.15). Insiders own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

