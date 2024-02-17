Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 60577972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Kodal Minerals from GBX 1.65 ($0.02) to GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.46.

In related news, insider Charles Joseland sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £100,000 ($126,294.52). 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

