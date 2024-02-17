Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Short Interest Up 7.3% in January

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 632,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Montrose Environmental Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 519,892 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 777,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 298,629 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,058,000 after acquiring an additional 261,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 635,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 215,883 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:MEG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,966. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.