La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on LZB
Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy
La-Z-Boy Stock Performance
Shares of LZB stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.03. 304,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,492. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.17. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87.
La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.
La-Z-Boy Company Profile
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than La-Z-Boy
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.