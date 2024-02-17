La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,100,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,440,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth about $11,394,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 308,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth about $6,762,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LZB stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.03. 304,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,492. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.17. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

