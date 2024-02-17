Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Down 7.6% in January

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 665,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Leidos Stock Up 1.3 %

LDOS traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $123.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,886. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,908 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

