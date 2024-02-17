KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 205,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Strategic Income Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,920,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 120,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 63,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

NYSE KNOP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 48,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,182. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $72.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently -14.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

