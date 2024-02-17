Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Down 5.8% in January

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,160,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 30,940,000 shares. Approximately 26.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Kohl’s Trading Down 2.5 %

Kohl’s stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. 3,175,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143,796. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

