Nano (XNO) Price Tops $1.23 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002423 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $164.54 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,970.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.20 or 0.00516370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00135639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00237048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00148647 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

