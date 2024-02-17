Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Short Interest Down 8.0% in January

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LANV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lanvin Group has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.
Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.
