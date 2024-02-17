Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Short Interest Down 8.0% in January

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lanvin Group Price Performance

LANV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lanvin Group has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

