Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 325500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 7.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($3.32) million during the quarter.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

