ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.21

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.21 ($0.02), with a volume of 349206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

ImmuPharma Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.34.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.