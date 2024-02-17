ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.21

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.21 ($0.02), with a volume of 349206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.34.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
