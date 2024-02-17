Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.76 ($0.02), with a volume of 420989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Savannah Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.80. The stock has a market cap of £30.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 13.42.

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Savannah Resources

In other news, insider Mary Jo Jacobi purchased 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,960 ($2,475.37). 21.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.