Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.67

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 342173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.