First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.21

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 90392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 771,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,775 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $871,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 183,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 668,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 542,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

