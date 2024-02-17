Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.37

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.37 and last traded at $52.36, with a volume of 24364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.71.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $867.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

