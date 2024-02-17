Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 38453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$252.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

