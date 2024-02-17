William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,871 QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after purchasing an additional 505,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47,661 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 206,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 50,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QDEL stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.85. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 0.21.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

