DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 281.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,599,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DXC Technology by 16.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,133,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,598,000 after buying an additional 981,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 993.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after buying an additional 620,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after buying an additional 600,507 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

DXC Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.87. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

