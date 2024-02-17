William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,808 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,875,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KNX opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

