William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 2,348 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACGL opened at $86.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

