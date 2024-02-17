Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 121.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 116.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 817.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Up 1.2 %

Yum China stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Yum China

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.