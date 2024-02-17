Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,323 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 5.45% of Globalink Investment worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalink Investment by 52.7% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 516,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 178,263 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Globalink Investment by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 343,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 36,305 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the first quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Globalink Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 209,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Globalink Investment by 1,322.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 167,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLLI remained flat at $10.83 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

