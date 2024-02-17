Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.30.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RS traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,279. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $333.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after acquiring an additional 815,429 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,228,000 after acquiring an additional 439,395 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $82,101,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $78,366,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

