Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.990-3.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alliant Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.99-3.13 EPS.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,351,000 after acquiring an additional 696,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,020,000 after acquiring an additional 654,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,735,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,356,000 after acquiring an additional 468,129 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

