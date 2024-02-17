Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts updated its FY24 guidance to $9.70 to $9.90 EPS.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GPC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,350. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.