West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.000-3.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 3.2 %

WST traded up $11.35 on Friday, reaching $362.05. 1,427,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.30. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $303.79 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $411.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WST

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.