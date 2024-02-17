Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $28,759.60 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00111645 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00033138 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006827 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

